Ardor Price Reaches $0.0737 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Ardor has a market cap of $73.58 million and $2.28 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00075271 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00055632 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001265 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009481 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024302 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004993 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000153 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
