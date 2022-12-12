Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the November 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Arjo AB (publ) stock remained flat at $3.93 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. Arjo AB has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

