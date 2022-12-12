Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 359,420 shares.The stock last traded at $72.32 and had previously closed at $71.18.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,365 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,129,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after purchasing an additional 354,499 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $21,917,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 284,464 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

