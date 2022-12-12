Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $191.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $201.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

