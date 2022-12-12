Arweave (AR) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. Arweave has a total market cap of $289.68 million and approximately $15.55 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $8.67 or 0.00050555 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,158.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.00616630 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00271394 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000669 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
