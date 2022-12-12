Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $1,209,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,217 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 473,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 338,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 90,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

AY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.28. 4,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,353. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -1,047.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AY. TheStreet downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

