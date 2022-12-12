Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $117.67 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $94.99 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

