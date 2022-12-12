Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 6,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

Shares of ATVDY stock remained flat at $3.79 during trading hours on Monday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

