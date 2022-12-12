Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATHM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.93.

ATHM opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Autohome has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

