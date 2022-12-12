Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATHM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.93.
ATHM opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Autohome has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.23.
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
