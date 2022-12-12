AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 9.34 and last traded at 9.27. Approximately 2,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,622,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.09.

AvidXchange Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 8.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 78.55 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total transaction of 29,995.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AvidXchange by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,886,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AvidXchange by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,017,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

