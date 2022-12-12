Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.00

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $83.30, with a volume of 3405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,156,819.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,774,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

