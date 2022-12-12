Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $764.69 million and approximately $62.56 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $7.60 or 0.00044317 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012164 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00020677 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00239806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00023999 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,564,114 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,564,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.65433698 USD and is down -6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $82,751,853.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

