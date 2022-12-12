Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $4.93 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,096,000 after buying an additional 9,999,691 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 47.4% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 13,759,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,333,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,381 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited operates as independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. It builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.