Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
Azure Power Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $4.93 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Limited operates as independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. It builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.