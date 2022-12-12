Balancer (BAL) Price Tops $5.83 on Top Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.83 or 0.00034246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $267.56 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $901.96 or 0.05300539 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00508215 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,123.97 or 0.30111961 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,036,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,906,204 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Balancer
