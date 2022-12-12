Balancer Price Tops $5.95 on Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $273.14 million and $5.23 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.95 or 0.00034676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $918.55 or 0.05344243 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00511896 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.93 or 0.30330117 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,036,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,906,204 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Balancer Token Trading
