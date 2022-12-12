Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 318.5% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Bank of South Carolina Price Performance
Bank of South Carolina stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.41.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 30.78%.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of South Carolina (BKSC)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.