Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 318.5% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Bank of South Carolina stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 30.78%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 60.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.