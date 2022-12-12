Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.55

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.55 and last traded at $66.14, with a volume of 2978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banner Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Banner by 32.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 11.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Banner in the second quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

