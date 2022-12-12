Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.00.

BCS stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Barclays has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays by 777.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 45.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

