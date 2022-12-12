Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Baytex Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

