BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 70,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 233.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,977,000 after buying an additional 548,973 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,131,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,556.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,686,311. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

