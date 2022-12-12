BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,674 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 29,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 70,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,357 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,655,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,534,000 after acquiring an additional 183,398 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.25. 211,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,119,949. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

