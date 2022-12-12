BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38,008 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,661,000 after acquiring an additional 320,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EFAV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 478,550 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.