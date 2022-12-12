BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROP traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $433.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,449. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.68. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $494.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

