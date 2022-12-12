BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 0.8% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 110,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,546,750. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

