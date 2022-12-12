Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 46,431 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,431 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.