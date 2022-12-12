Belden (NYSE:BDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 282,170 shares.The stock last traded at $75.59 and had previously closed at $77.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Belden’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,282,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,906,000 after purchasing an additional 102,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.