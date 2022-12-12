BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Price Target Raised to CHF 535

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 440 to CHF 535 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BELIMO from CHF 411 to CHF 335 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

BELIMO Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BLHWF remained flat at $330.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. BELIMO has a 52 week low of $330.00 and a 52 week high of $600.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.00 and a 200-day moving average of $347.38.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

