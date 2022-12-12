Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Benesse Trading Up 0.7 %

BSEFY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.28. 315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. Benesse has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura lowered Benesse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Benesse

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Education Business in Japan; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

Featured Stories

