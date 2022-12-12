Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Up 4.9%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) was up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 12,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,459,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.4% during the third quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after buying an additional 150,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 21.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

