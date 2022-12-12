BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.61) to GBX 2,200 ($26.83) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($28.17) to GBX 2,330 ($28.41) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.83) to GBX 2,250 ($27.44) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,913.20.
BHP Group stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
