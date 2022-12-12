BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.61) to GBX 2,200 ($26.83) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($28.17) to GBX 2,330 ($28.41) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.83) to GBX 2,250 ($27.44) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,913.20.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

About BHP Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after acquiring an additional 371,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BHP Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,897,000 after acquiring an additional 229,913 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after acquiring an additional 804,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,162,000 after buying an additional 102,538 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.