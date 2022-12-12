Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Update

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFLBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue downgraded Bilfinger to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC raised shares of Bilfinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Bilfinger Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFLBY remained flat at $5.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 671. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. Bilfinger has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $8.36.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

Featured Stories

