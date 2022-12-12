Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Down 90.1% in November

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXTGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the November 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIXT remained flat at $0.41 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,971. Bioxytran has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of -0.20.

About Bioxytran

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

