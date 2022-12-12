Bishop Rock Capital L.P. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.8% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 23,726.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Danaher by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 718,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Danaher by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after purchasing an additional 567,259 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $269.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.60. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The company has a market cap of $196.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

