BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.29 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $116.18 million and approximately $37.29 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $17,193.40 or 1.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,946.16600181 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,306,761.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io."

