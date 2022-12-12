Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.17 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $27.17 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00271074 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00087296 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00058622 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001241 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

