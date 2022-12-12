Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Up 7.2% This Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $45.58 or 0.00268338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $877.36 million and approximately $97.02 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,989.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.50 or 0.00621136 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00050517 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000683 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,249,470 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
