Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Price Target Lowered to $4.75 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $4.75 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Blackboxstocks Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Blackboxstocks stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,660. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Blackboxstocks has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Blackboxstocks

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

