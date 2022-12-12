BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 531.1% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4,115.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,755 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at $143,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BYM traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.34. 98,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,277. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.