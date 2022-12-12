BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the November 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Up 1.0 %
MUE traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,251. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.05.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (MUE)
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.