BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the November 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Up 1.0 %

MUE traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,251. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 17,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

