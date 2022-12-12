Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.68.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Up 1.9 %

SQ stock opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $189.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,401,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,401,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,842 shares of company stock valued at $24,966,863. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.