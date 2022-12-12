BlueArk (BRK) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $60.55 million and approximately $647,127.86 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,164.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.97 or 0.00617344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00272132 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00050804 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00056245 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001247 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00183931 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $680,065.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

