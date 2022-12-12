Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.43

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 137164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

BSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Bluestone Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.30 price target (down previously from C$3.40) on shares of Bluestone Resources in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bluestone Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79.

Bluestone Resources ( CVE:BSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

