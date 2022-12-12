B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 453.6% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of BMRRY stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $19.85. 69,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,301. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $530.00.

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.