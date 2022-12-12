BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

LEO stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $8.53.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.