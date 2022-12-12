Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $218.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.41.

BA stock opened at $179.54 on Thursday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.90 and a 200-day moving average of $151.04.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 13.8% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

