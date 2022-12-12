Bone ShibaSwap Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $131.93 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00004455 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market capitalization of $131.93 million and $6.70 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap Token Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,930,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,931,019.62634304 with 158,286,938.84646523 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.77065502 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,947,356.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

