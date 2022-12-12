Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2447 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Bosideng International Trading Down 2.7 %

Bosideng International stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. Bosideng International has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bosideng International in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Bosideng International Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

