BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 273,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 78,837 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 212,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 31,440 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 77,738 shares during the period.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCTXW remained flat at $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,060. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.