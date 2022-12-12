Bridge Oracle (BRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Oracle has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $424,962.35 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $918.55 or 0.05344243 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.79 or 0.00511263 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.66 or 0.30286891 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 tokens. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bridge Oracle’s official message board is medium.com/@bridge_oracle. The Reddit community for Bridge Oracle is https://reddit.com/r/bridge_oracle/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link.

Bridge Oracle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Oracle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bridge Oracle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

