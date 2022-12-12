Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 292,253 shares.The stock last traded at $57.52 and had previously closed at $57.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brink’s Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brink’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

